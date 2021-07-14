Left Menu

Kerala CM meets Gadkari; discusses various road projs

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed about various development projects in the state.As many as 11 roads in Kerala would be included for upgradation under the second phase of the ambitious Bharatmala project.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 18:04 IST
Kerala CM meets Gadkari; discusses various road projs
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed about various development projects in the state.

As many as 11 roads in Kerala would be included for upgradation under the second phase of the ambitious Bharatmala project. Besides, a stretch of Kannur airport road would be upgraded into national highway, according to a release issued by Kerala government after the meeting held in the national capital.

A ministry official said Gadkari and Vijayan discussed the status of various development projects being implemented in the state.

A programme for the highways sector, Bharatmala project focuses on optimising efficiency of freight and passenger movement across the country by bridging critical infrastructure gaps. This is being done through effective interventions including development of economic corridors, inter corridors and feeder routes, coastal and port connectivity roads.

On Tuesday, Vijayan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers, Hardeep Singh Puri and Ashwini Vaishnaw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
3
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
4
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021