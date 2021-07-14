Kerala CM meets Gadkari; discusses various road projs
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed about various development projects in the state.As many as 11 roads in Kerala would be included for upgradation under the second phase of the ambitious Bharatmala project.
As many as 11 roads in Kerala would be included for upgradation under the second phase of the ambitious Bharatmala project. Besides, a stretch of Kannur airport road would be upgraded into national highway, according to a release issued by Kerala government after the meeting held in the national capital.
A ministry official said Gadkari and Vijayan discussed the status of various development projects being implemented in the state.
A programme for the highways sector, Bharatmala project focuses on optimising efficiency of freight and passenger movement across the country by bridging critical infrastructure gaps. This is being done through effective interventions including development of economic corridors, inter corridors and feeder routes, coastal and port connectivity roads.
On Tuesday, Vijayan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers, Hardeep Singh Puri and Ashwini Vaishnaw.
