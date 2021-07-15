Left Menu

Flood traps 14 workers in tunnel under construction in China

A command center was set up, and the rescue teams were mobilized from several city agencies. It was one of Chinas early special economic zones when the ruling Communist Party started opening up the economy about 40 years ago.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 15-07-2021 08:13 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 08:13 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Search teams were trying Thursday to rescue 14 construction workers trapped by an overnight flood in a tunnel being built in southern China.

The cause of the 3:30 a.m. flood in the city of Zhuhai is under investigation, the city's emergency management department said in an online post. A command center was set up, and the rescue teams were mobilized from several city agencies. Zhuhai is a coastal city in Guangdong province near Macao at the mouth of the Pearl River delta. It was one of China's early special economic zones when the ruling Communist Party started opening up the economy about 40 years ago.

