Four people dead, over 30 missing after flooding in Germany
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-07-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 11:35 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Four people are dead and more than thirty missing following flooding in western Germany that caused half a dozen houses to collapse, police said on Thursday.
The deaths were reported in the Ahrweiler district, which is a wine-growing region on the Ahr river that flows into the Rhine.
