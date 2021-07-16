Left Menu

Modi inaugurates redeveloped Gandhinagar station, other development projects in Gujarat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-07-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 17:51 IST
Modi inaugurates redeveloped Gandhinagar station, other development projects in Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The needs of 21st century India won't be fulfilled with the ways of the 20th century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, stressing the need for reforms in the railways, as he inaugurated multiple development projects in Gujarat, including the redeveloped Gandhinagar train station.

Among the works Modi inaugurated via video link is the redeveloped Vadnagar railway station in his home state, where in his younger days he helped his father, who had a tea stall there, sell tea. "Many memories are linked with Vadnagar station," he said.

"We have worked to develop the railways not only as a service but as an asset, the result of which can be clearly seen today," Modi said.

Modi also inaugurated the newly-built five-star hotel atop the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station and later inaugurated three new attractions at the Science City in Ahmedabad.

During the virtual event, Modi also flagged the off Gandhinagar-Varanasi weekly superfast train and Gandhinagar-Varetha train.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021