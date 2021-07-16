Left Menu

Felicia becomes major hurricane in Pacific, far from land

16-07-2021
Hurricane Felicia grew into a major hurricane on Friday and forecasters said it was likely to strengthen further, but it was located far from land over the eastern Pacific.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph) early Friday, according to the US National Hurricane Center, making it a Category 3 hurricane.

It was centered about 900 miles (1,450 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula and was moving to the west at 9 mph (15 kph).

Forecasters said it was likely to gain more force on Friday before gradually weakening through the weekend.

