ECoR GM inspects Bhubaneswar railway station over redevelopment

East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager Vidya Bhushan inspected the Bhubaneswar railway station to take stock of the various passenger amenities and facilities required to develop it as part of its redevelopment plan, an official said.

The station will be developed into a commercial hub with aesthetic lighting, improved signage and improved passenger amenities, including a waiting hall. It will be developed into a world-class station with airport-like modern facilities, the ECoR said in a release.

A memorandum of understanding was signed in September 2019 with the Odisha government and the ECoR. The station will be developed in collaboration with the state government at an approximate cost of Rs 1,075 crore, Bhushan told reporters after inspecting the station on Friday.

Shopping complex, restaurant, parking and other facilities will be provided in the station. Two additional lines will be constructed, the official said.

The station, set to be constructed as a modern business centre, will be one of the best stations in the eastern part of India, according to Bhushan.

More amenities will be provided to travellers and the circulating area will also be developed and beautified. Drainage system will be thoroughly addressed and more parking space will be provided near the side of platform No 6, the ECoR said.

Meetings with state government officials are being conducted frequently. A detailed project report for construction has been done, according to the railways.

After finalising the detailed project estimate, a tender will be floated. Within six months, work will be done according to the plan, it stated.

The general manager has also appealed to people for suggestions and ideas for enhancing the aesthetics, the ECoR said.

