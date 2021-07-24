Left Menu

Maha: One drowns in swollen river

A teenage boy drowned in a swollen river at Ambernath in Thane district of Maharashtra while his friend is missing, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Thursday when Mohadikar and his friend had gone for a swim in the river which is in spate due to heavy rains.

A teenage boy drowned in a swollen river at Ambernath in Thane district of Maharashtra while his friend is missing, police said on Saturday. The body of Ishan Mohadikar (19) was fished out of the river at Chinchavali on Friday evening by NDRF jawans. The incident occurred on Thursday when Mohadikar and his friend had gone for a swim in the river which is in spate due to heavy rains.

