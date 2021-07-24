Left Menu

Indian Hotels Company announces opening of seven heritage Tea Estate bungalows in Munnar

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 24-07-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 18:54 IST
The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), a hospitality company, has announced the opening of a collection of seven heritage Tea Estate bungalows in Munnar under its 'ama Stays and Trailsportfolio.' Located in the famous Kanan Devan Hills, on an estate spanning over 58,000 acres of lush plantations and thick forests, the seven original tea planters' bungalows offer an experience like no other, IHCL said.

''With these bungalows, ama brings alive the magic of the rolling hills and emerald-green tea plantations for travellers,'' a release issued by the company said.

Sarabjeet Singh, Head Expressions, IHCL, said am Staysand Trailsis India's first branded homestay product.

''Our new additions in Munnar are in line with our vision for expansion to capture the growing demand for private stays. Munnar, with its breathtaking vistas and proximity to key cities offers travellers a unique and immersive experience of life in a tea estate.With the opening of these Tea Estate bungalows, ama steps into yet another new destination,'' he said.

The brand currently has a portfolio of 44 bungalows and villas with 14 under development.PTI RRT BN BALA BN BALA

