Hawaii under tsunami watch after huge 8.2 quake hits Alaska

A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii on Wednesday evening following a large earthquake off the Alaska peninsula.

According to Honolulu Star-Advertiser, The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center listed the magnitude as 8.1 and said "an investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaii." But the US Geological Survey said the quake was magnitude 8.2 and hit 56 miles (91 kilometers) east southeast of Perryville, Alaska at about 8:15 pm. The quake was about 29 miles below the surface of the ocean, according to USGS.

Advertisement

Two other earthquakes with preliminary magnitudes of 6.2 and 5.6 occurred in the same area within a half-hour of the first one, the US Geological Survey reported.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a notice that the potential threat to Guam and American Samoa was still under investigation.

"Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter," PTWC said.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should have been widely felt by almost everyone in the area of the epicenter. It might have caused light to moderate damage.

Moderate shaking probably occurred in Perryville, Chignik Lake, and Sandpoint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)