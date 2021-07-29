Left Menu

First phase of Mopa airport to be commissioned by Aug 2022: Goa CM

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 29-07-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 19:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The construction of a new international airport at Mopa in North Goa is in progress and the first phase of the facility is likely to be commissioned by August 2022, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the assembly on Thursday.

Till June 30, 34.24 per cent physical progress has been achieved in the construction of the greenfield airport, he said.

Currently, Goa's only airport is located at Dabolim and it operates from the naval base 'INS Hansa'.

''The development of greenfield international airport at Mopa in Pernem taluka is in progress and the first phase is expected to be commissioned by August 2022,'' Sawant said in a written reply to a question from Nilkanth Halarnkar (BJP).

The upcoming airport at Mopa village is near Goa's border with Maharashtra and located around 70km from state capital Panaji. PTI RPS RSY RSY

