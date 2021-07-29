Mother, daughter injured as roof of shanty collapses due to rains in southeast Delhi

A 40-year-old woman and her daughter were injured on Thursday after the roof of their shanty collapsed due to heavy rains in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, officials said.

According to the fire department, a call about the house collapse was received at 4.45 pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

''Two women got trapped under debris. One of them suffered head injury and another woman fell unconscious. Both of them were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment,'' said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Police said the roof of the first floor of the 'jhuggi' in Navjeevan Camp collapsed due to heavy rains on Thursday evening.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said Pooja (24), who got trapped under the debris, was rescued by local residents public while her motUrmila was unconscious while her daughter sustained minor injuries.

Both have been sent to hospital in CATS ambulance, he said.

