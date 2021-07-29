Left Menu

Mother, daughter injured as roof of shanty collapses due to rains in southeast Delhi

A 40-year-old woman and her daughter were injured on Thursday after the roof of their shanty collapsed due to heavy rains in southeast Delhis Govindpuri area, officials said.According to the fire department, a call about the house collapse was received at 4.45 pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.Two women got trapped under debris.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 19:20 IST
Mother, daughter injured as roof of shanty collapses due to rains in southeast Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old woman and her daughter were injured on Thursday after the roof of their shanty collapsed due to heavy rains in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, officials said.

According to the fire department, a call about the house collapse was received at 4.45 pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

''Two women got trapped under debris. One of them suffered head injury and another woman fell unconscious. Both of them were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment,'' said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Police said the roof of the first floor of the 'jhuggi' in Navjeevan Camp collapsed due to heavy rains on Thursday evening.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said Pooja (24), who got trapped under the debris, was rescued by local residents public while her motUrmila was unconscious while her daughter sustained minor injuries.

Both have been sent to hospital in CATS ambulance, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021