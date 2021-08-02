MP: 3 poachers arrested for killing tiger; four claws, hide seized

Three members of a gang of poachers were arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Betul and Chhindwara districts on charges of killing a tiger about three years ago and four claws and a hide of the wild animal were seized from them, a forest department official said on Monday.

The action was taken by a joint team of forest department officials from Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Maharashtra, forest ranger Ashok Rahangdale said.

Two of the alleged poachers were arrested from Athner (Betul), while the third one was apprehended from Pandhurna (Chhindwara), he said, adding four claws and a tiger hide were seized from their possession.

Rahangdale said a Maharashtra forest department team is investigating the case and MP officials are helping it.

He informed that the trio was involved in killing a tiger by giving poison-laced meat to the wild animal about three years back in Athner area of Betul district. Rahangdale said one of the accused, Motilal Salame, a resident of Pandhurna, was caught by Maharashtra forest officials when he was trying to sell the hide and claws in Nagpur a couple of days back.

During interrogation, Salame revealed the names of two associates, Ramdev Marskole and Rambhau Marskole, who were also involved in the killing of the tiger, Rahangdale said.

Both were arrested from Chhindwad village near Athner town of Betul district on Sunday, he said. PTI COR ADU RSY RSY

