Cabinet approves MoU between ICMR and Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics Switzerland

This MoU will further strengthen relations between India and Switzerland within the framework of international scientific and technological cooperation in fields of mutual interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 17:19 IST
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), Switzerland to strengthen the relationships within the framework of the international scientific and technological collaboration and to promote cooperation in fields of mutual interest. The MoU has been signed in February'2021 by India.

Benefits:

This MoU will further strengthen relations between India and Switzerland within the framework of international scientific and technological cooperation in fields of mutual interest.

Financial Implications:

ICMR is committed to making available funding up to $100,000 USD while FIND will make available funds up to $ 400,000 USD to local partners and researchers identified through Request for proposal (RFP).

Background:

ICMR promotes biomedical research in the country through intramural and extramural research. FIND is an independent non-profit organisation created under Section 8 of the (Indian) Companies Act, 2013.

(With Inputs from PIB)

