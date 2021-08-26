Left Menu

Ukrainian strongmen pull world's largest plane

A group of eight Ukrainian strongmen athletes on Thursday pulled the world's largest and heaviest cargo plane, the "Mriya" Antonov-225. In 2013, 10 men pulled the plane. A representative of Ukraine's national record book said they would apply for a Guinness world record entry.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-08-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 21:54 IST
Ukrainian strongmen pull world's largest plane
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A group of eight Ukrainian strongmen athletes on Thursday pulled the world's largest and heaviest cargo plane, the "Mriya" Antonov-225. Pulling the plane in two groups of four, the men managed to move the plane 4.3 metres along the tarmac, within 1 minute and 13 seconds. The feat set a national record for the fewest number of people pulling the plane. In 2013, 10 men pulled the plane.

A representative of Ukraine's national record book said they would apply for a Guinness world record entry. The Mriya plane is the only one of its kind in use and can carry up to 250 tonnes and travel for up to 4,000 km (2,485 miles).

Mriya, built in the Soviet Union in 1988, was developed to transport the Soviet Buran space shuttle or other heavy cargo. The Buran programme was shut down after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the plane was left on the territory of independent Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021