Rocks above Ajanta caves to be covered by net to avoid damage

To avoid any damage to the world famous Ajanta caves near here in Maharashtra in case of rock falls, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has decided to cover the rock patch over them with a net, an official said on Wednesday.

The net will provide protection to the tourists visiting the caves, a world heritage site, in case a rock loosens and rolls down, he said.

The tender document for this work has been finalised and sent to the ASI's Delhi office for further formalities and clearance, said ASI Superintendent Archeologist Milan Kumar Chawale at a press meet here.

Speaking about conservation of the Ajanta caves, a popular tourist spot, he said, ''The ASI is planning to cover the rock patch above the caves with a net at a height of nearly 30 meters.

''The width of this net will be 200 meters in the beginning. If it succeeds, we shall implement the project in the entire area which is around 900 meters in length.'' He said the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay will handle the technical aspect of the programme.

''This project has been prepared by a Swiss company with technical support from IIT Bombay. Technical sanctions to equipment to be used in this work will be given by IIT Bombay. The entire work will be carried out in a scientific manner so that the thrust while nailing don't hamper the rocks above the caves.

Loosened rocks will also be examined and ensured that they won't fall, Chawale said.

The caves, situated 104 km from Aurangabad, are cut into the volcanic lava of the Deccan in the forest ravines of the Sahyadri Hills and are set in beautiful sylvan surroundings.

These magnificent caves containing carvings that depict the life of Buddha, and their carvings and sculptures are considered to be the beginning of classical Indian art.

Chawale, the in-charge of ASI Aurangabad circle, also spoke about the dispute on land around the Daulatabad (Devgiri) fort, a national heritage monument, earmarked for tourist amenities.

''A land parcel of 3.81 hectares was handed over to the ASI by state agency MTDC in 2001. The state government has also given us Rs 1.06 crores for developing tourist-friendly amenities here later. But local villagers have moved a court here and claiming the land belongs to village panchayat and they (ASI) are just tenants.'' Chawale appealed to people who have set up shops in this 3.81 hectare area to remove their establishments on their own.

Talking about the 14 acres of land adjacent the ASI-protected Ghrishneshwar Temple (12th Jyotirling) in Aurangabad, he said as many as 109 shopkeepers outside the shrine are ready to relocate themselves.

''We are ready to give space to these shopkeepers till an alternate arrangement for them is made as this is a matter of employment. The district collector should look into the issue,'' Chawale added.

