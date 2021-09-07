Left Menu

SANParks postpone free access week

 “SANParks is postponing the free access week which is traditionally held in September, to November, due to concerns regarding the number of COVID-19 cases across the country.”

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-09-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 15:06 IST
SA National Parks Week is an annual week-long campaign that provides all South African citizens with the opportunity to visit national parks for free. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced the postponement of its free access week, which is held annually in September.

"SANParks is postponing the free access week which is traditionally held in September, to November, due to concerns regarding the number of COVID-19 cases across the country."

SANParks General Manager: Media, PR & Stakeholder Relations, Rey Thakhuli, said the safety of guests and staff is of utmost priority "and we, therefore, have to ensure that we are in a position to effectively implement the COVID-19 visitor management procedures in all our parks at all times."

SA National Parks Week is an annual week-long campaign that provides all South African citizens with the opportunity to visit national parks for free.

"The exact dates will be announced shortly. Visit a national park this year for free during SA National Parks Week, to see what it has to offer and do your part by getting to know your national parks #SANationalParksWeek and #LiveYourWild," said Thakhuli.

SANParks together with Total Energies and FNB will host the 16th annual SA National Parks Week.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

