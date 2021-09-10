Warning issued as River Godavari is in spate

The first warning signal has been raised at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram as flood flow in river Godavari in the State of Andhra Pradesh crossed the 10-lakh cusecs mark on Friday. Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management K Kanna Babu said four teams of the State Disaster Response Force have been positioned in the vulnerable villages of the region. The outflow at the Cotton Barrage crossed 10.01-lakh cusecs due to heavy release from the upstream, he said in a press release. He asked people along the river course to be cautious and not to venture in boats. "We are constantly alerting the people as well as the officials concerned to take all required precautionary measures in view of the flood," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)