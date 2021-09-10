Left Menu

IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rainfall in 19 MP districts

A low pressure area is expected to form over central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours and this too would bring rains to the state, he explained.Saha said a wet spell is likely in MP till September 14.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-09-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 17:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a yellow alert, indicating heavy rainfall, for 19 districts in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The alert, for heavy rainfall in isolated places in Jabalpur, Sehore, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Rajgarh, Guna, Sheopur, Anuppur, Balaghat, Seoni, Dhar, Shivpuri, and Morena districts, is valid till Saturday morning, PK Saha, senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office told PTI.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely in isolated places in ten divisions of the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Chambal, and Jabalpur, he said.

Saha said Suwasra in Mandsaur district received the highest rainfall, at 80 millimeters, in west MP, while Vijayraghavgarh in Katni district recorded the maximum, at 72 mm, for east MP in a 24-hour period ending 8:30 is on Friday.

''A monsoon trough was passing through Tikamgarh. Besides, a low-pressure area was lying over east Rajasthan, which has brought moisture to MP. A low-pressure area is expected to form over the central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours and this too would bring rains to the state,'' he explained.

Saha said a wet spell is likely in MP till September 14.

