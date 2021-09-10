Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: A rhinoceros upside-down by air, oh my! Ig Nobels science awards given out online; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck

Ig Nobels science awards given out online It is safer to transport a rhinoceros upside-down, and beards may be an evolutionary development to help protect men's faces from punches, according to scientific studies that won Ig Nobel prizes on Thursday.

Odd News Roundup: A rhinoceros upside-down by air, oh my! Ig Nobels science awards given out online; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

A rhinoceros upside-down by air, oh my! Ig Nobels science awards given out online

It is safer to transport a rhinoceros upside-down, and beards may be an evolutionary development to help protect men's faces from punches, according to scientific studies that won Ig Nobel prizes on Thursday. An annual honour for unusual accomplishments in science and the humanities that aim to make you laugh and then think, the Ig Nobels are presented by Nobel laureates and are usually held at Harvard University's Sanders Theatre. This is the second year the spoof awards have been issued online.

All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck

A Dutch scientist has uncovered old recordings of a musk duck mimicking the phrase, "You bloody fool!" - learned when it was raised by humans in an Australian bird park. Leiden University scientist Carel Ten Cate said that what was interesting about the vocal expression of the waterfowl, nicknamed "Ripper", was not so much the message, but that he could imitate humans at all.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

