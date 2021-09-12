Lightning kills 14 in Pakistan
- Country:
- Pakistan
At least 14 people, including women and children, were killed as lightning struck three homes in a remote village of northwest Pakistan on Sunday.
Violent rains, coupled with lightning and thunder, began on Saturday night and continued till the early hours of Sunday, destroying the three mud houses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province's Torghar village, officials said.
These mountainous districts under Hazara Division are usually prone to mudslides and rain-related incidents during the monsoon months.
Locals and rescue teams retrieved the bodies from the debris and shifted two injured persons to Abbottabad Hospital. The fourteen killed included women and children, officials said.
The Disaster Management Authority, KPK, dispatched relief material and rescuers to the affected village, but mudslides in mountain tracts delayed efforts.
Operations are underway to clear the roads, officials said.
The National Disaster Management Authority has issued a rain alert for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, and eastern Balochistan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Congress row: Harish Rawat to meet Rahul Gandhi today
Punjab Cong crisis: Harish Rawat to visit state soon; briefs Rahul Gandhi
Punjab Congress row: Harish Rawat to meet Capt Amarinder Singh, Sidhu
We are united, minor differences will be sorted out: Senior Punjab Cong leader Bhattal
We will have to work together for progress of Punjab and the country in every sphere: PM Modi.