Environmental threats are biggest challenge to human rights: UN

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 13-09-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 14:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The U.N. rights chief on Monday said that the "triple planetary crises" of climate change, pollution and nature loss, represented the single biggest threat to human rights globally.

"As these environmental threats intensify, they will constitute the single greatest challenge to human rights of our era," said Michelle Bachelet at the opening of the human rights council, referring to recent "extreme and murderous" climate events such as floods in Germany and California's wildfires.

"We must set the bar higher – indeed, our common future depends on it," she added.

