Union minister inaugurates development projects in J&K's Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-09-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 21:04 IST
As part of the Union Government's public outreach programme for Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik on Sunday visited Pulwama district where he e-inaugurated various developmental projects.

The minister e-inaugurated various developmental projects, including a multi-purpose indoor stadium in Bajwani Tral, ISM building in Larve Kakpora, sub-centre in Gulshanpora, library block-cum-additional classroom in GDC Tral, and various roads from Wuiyan, Shalwani, Wahipora Pirtakia, Abu Turab as well as a slaughterhouse at Awantipora, an official spokesman said.

The minister also laid e-foundation of Nowdal Dadsara Naibugh Road, Gusso Deeri Road, Aglar Gujjarbasti Kanigam road, and Pulwama Monghama road, the spokesperson said.

Speaking on the occasion, Pramanik said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all the ministries of Government of India to work in tandem for the overall development of J-K.

He said the PM is very keen to raise the pace of development in the Union Territory for which the Central government has a separate blueprint.

Pramanik said the Centre has taken up a series of developmental schemes and individual benefit programmes aimed at overall socio-economic development of the people of the UT.

He added that public sector undertakings are also conducting a series of training programmes for unemployed youth in J-K.

The minister also met different stakeholders, including vegetable farmers, Traders Federation Pulwama, Industrial Association IGC Lassipora, saffron growers and National Rural Livelihood Mission beneficiaries who apprised him about their demands and grievances.

He assured that the demands and grievances projected by the delegations have been taken note of and the same would be put up with the Union government as well as with the Lieutenant Governor for timely redressal.

The minister said the Union government under the leadership of the PM is dedicated to speed up the developmental scenario of the UT and drastic changes will be witnessed by the people in the coming days.

He said the Government of India has already been working on various flagship programmes aimed to develop socio-economic status of the people and a number of new schemes are also in the pipeline.

