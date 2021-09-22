Odd News Roundup: Tallest teen, fastest hair skipping among 2022 Guinness World Records

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Tallest teen, fastest hair skipping among 2022 Guinness World Records

From the dog with the longest ears to the world's tallest teenager, Guinness World Records reveals its latest record breakers in the 2022 edition of the popular book. The annual publication, out on Thursday, features an array of records and feats, including the fastest walking on hands and the most skips over a person's own hair in 30 seconds.

