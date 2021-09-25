Left Menu

Haryana to conduct butterfly survey in Rewari's Khol block

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-09-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 20:00 IST
  • India

Haryana will conduct its first butterfly survey in Rewari’s Khol block on Monday, according to an official spokesperson.

It coincides with Butterfly Month being observed from September 5 to October 4.

The outcome of the survey will help in preparing management strategies for the conservation of butterflies and moths, he said, adding that butterflies are sensitive to habitat disturbances and pollution.

Their conservation is important for the sustenance of life on the earth, he said.

He said in the survey, butterfly diversity will be assessed in the Aravalli region of Haryana.

The survey will be conducted in 10 villages of Khol block in Rewari.

The survey will form the basis for observing the impact of habitat disturbances and climate change on the ecology of the region, he added.

He further informed that to record and make inventories of the species, the survey will be undertaken by the Forest and Wildlife Department, along with nature lovers and voluntary agencies under the guidance of experts.

