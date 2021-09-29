Punjab CM asks local govt dept to check corruption, unplanned construction

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi asked officials on Wednesday to check the ''rampant'' corruption in the local government department and the ''unplanned and haphazard'' construction across the state.

Significantly, the local government department is under minister Brahm Mohindra, who is considered close to former chief minister Amarinder Singh.

Channi called for all-out efforts to provide basic amenities to the people of the state.

Reviewing the functioning of the local government department, he asked the principal secretary of the department, A K Sinha, to issue detailed guidelines to the municipal councils to allow construction of houses only in the urban areas, in accordance with the building plans duly approved by the authorities concerned, an official statement said.

Channi also said corruption is ''rampant'' at different levels in the department and it must be checked immediately as there are several complaints from the common people about harassment for getting their work done.

He directed the principal secretary to personally ensure that people are given the best civic amenities such as potable water supply, street lighting, sewerage, roads and parks etc.

The chief minister also stressed on the need to make a provision for at least 35-foot roads in the colonies so as to enable people to have hassle-free road connectivity.

He said the plans of those colonisers, who kept narrow 20-foot roads, should not be approved.

Channi also asked the principal secretary of the local government department to put in place an effective mechanism to redress the grievances of the public on priority.

