Vasavi Urban: An Iconic Project at Bachupally will be proud of

Many home buyers in Hyderabad are yearning for a house that is basic yet comfortable and in proximity to city centre, a home where they can experience fresh air and greenery.

Keeping the hassles of the residents of Hyderabad in mind, Hyderabad’s leading construction company Vasavi Group has come up with a housing project that will bring you closer to nature.

Vasavi Urban offers eco living in one of Hyderabad's most prominent yet peaceful locations. Spread across 25 acres Vasavi Urban is right next to VNR College & opposite to Dr. Reddy’s Labs Corporate Office on Bachupally 150ft Main Road.

The project consists of 2BHK apartments with 875 - 960sft and 975 sft, with only 30% construction area & 70% open green spaces. These apartments shall be housed in 12 blocks with each block consisting of 23 floors. The project shall have liberal parking & entertainment spaces with premium quality constructions and promising to deliver on time.

Technical specifications being that the project shall have three entrances and all towers shall have a distance of 40 feet between each other and the distance between each flat will be around 10 feet. With corridor sizes being7 feet there shall be 4 lifts for each tower along with a service lift for emergency purposes to accommodate a stretcher.

Flood, storm & rain proof drainage, excellent water recycle and harvest systems are few other technical specs to add. Main attraction would be 3 independent clubhouses with 1lakh sft, that the apartment complex will have to fulfil all recreational needs such as banquet halls, mini party halls, gym, swimming pool, indoor games arena, indoor badminton courts, supermarkets, bakery, restaurants, stationery shops, take away units, ironing & laundry services etc.

To facilitate outdoor activities & celebrations Festive Plaza is being developed. Also, the project shall have flea market spaces, separate facility block for screening entry and exit, fully security measures to tackle seamless deliveries of all food and product apps. Exclusive Bus Stop & cab stop spaces within the project are being provided.

The project is located 30 minutes away from Hi-tech city and Gachibowli and is also well-connected to landmark locations like Kukatpally, Miyapur, Nizampet & Pragatinagar. A drive to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the Metro Station will barely take 10 minutes.

With the presence of supermarkets such as D-Mart, Reliance Fresh, Heritage, More, Ratnadeep, GSM Mall with just few steps away from Vasavi Urban all your everyday shopping needs are sorted.

Be it education, healthcare, shopping etc., if you choose to live at Vasavi Urban, you will never have to worry about it at all. Mamatha Hospital, Relief Hospital, Arunodaya Multi Speciality Hospital are some of the hospitals in the vicinity. The presence of educational institutions such as Kennedy International School, Silver Oaks International School, Oakridge International School, Bachpan, Bhaysham, VNR VJIT Engineering College and Sri Chaitanya College makes it a perfect choice for families with children. If you’re already impressed without even seeing the project, you’re sure to be floored when you visit Vasavi Urban.

Schedule a visit to explore more. This decision could transform the way you live. RERA Registration No: P02200002275 (All GHMC Permissions Received and Work in Full Progress) For More Details Contact – 82333 39999 Vasavi Group Road No.2, Banjara Hills,Hyderabad, Telangana-500034.

