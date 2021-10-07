Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hits southern Croatia

An earthquake of a 5.1 magnitude shook southern Croatia late on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

"The epicentre of the earthquake that hit at 21:57 (local time) was some 40 kilometres northeast of the city of Split, the EMSC said.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties. Last year the central Croatia, including Zagreb, the capital, suffered two strong earthquakes, one with a magnitude of 6.4.

