Haryana CM inaugurates modern revenue record rooms

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated modern revenue record rooms in all 22 districts of the state and said people can now have access to the digitised records at the click of a mouse.

Khattar said under the Digital India mission, a ''remarkable and historic'' step has been taken for the betterment of people by digitising the revenue records of Haryana.

''At the state-level and in all districts, 18.5 crore records have been scanned and digitised, which will be easily available to people of the state at the click of a mouse.

This will prove to be an important initiative for the government to eliminate corruption and bring more transparency in the system,'' said an official release quoting the Haryana CM. Khattar inaugurated the modern revenue record rooms through a virtual meeting at the camp office here, said the release. Khattar said earlier it was a very difficult task to maintain, preserve and find the old revenue records that were tied up in bundles.

There was also a possibility of records getting damaged, torn, go missing or get tampered with, he said. The first modern revenue record room in the state was set up in Kaithal as a pilot project on June 24, 2017 and after that on December 25, 2019, this project was started for all districts.

The CM said important records of other departments will also be digitised.

Through the digitisation of the records, the implementation of many schemes will be accelerated, said the CM.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Revenue and Disaster Management Department, said it was a challenge to preserve the revenue records properly.

The department has scanned the records in a very short span of time on the call of the chief minister and then uploaded it on the portal of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), he said.

With the records being digitised in this way, it will be much easier to access and obtain it, he said. Meanwhile, Khattar in a separate event said geographic information system laboratories (GIS labs) are being established in all districts so that data related to departments can be collected through satellite.

The monitoring of the projects run by various departments can be done through satellite and the data related to all departments will be available in these labs, he said.

After inaugurating the GIS labs set up by the Haryana Space Application Centre (HARSAC) in 11 districts of the state through a virtual meeting, he said data will be collected and preserved using satellite images.

He said data related to all departments, including revenue, irrigation, urban local bodies, agriculture and farmers' welfare, development and panchayats, police and education department will be collected in the labs.

