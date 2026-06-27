Ukrainian Flamingo Missiles Strike Russian Plant
Ukrainian Flamingo missiles targeted a plant in Russia's Volgograd region overnight, causing significant damage. The attack, reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, led to a fire at the Titan-Barrikady plant, which manufactures artillery systems and missile components.
In a bold overnight operation, Ukrainian-made Flamingo missiles struck a critical production plant in Russia's Volgograd region. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the strike on Saturday.
The targeted facility, known as the Titan-Barrikady plant, is key to producing artillery systems and components for missile launch systems. The attack resulted in a significant fire outbreak.
Details emerged on Zelenskiy's Telegram app, where he emphasized the successful disruption of the Russian military supply chain.