Ukrainian Flamingo Missiles Strike Russian Plant

Ukrainian Flamingo missiles targeted a plant in Russia's Volgograd region overnight, causing significant damage. The attack, reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, led to a fire at the Titan-Barrikady plant, which manufactures artillery systems and missile components.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukrainianmade Flamingo Missiles Hit A Plant Overnight Producing Artillery Systems And Components For Missile Launch Systems In Russias Volgograd Region | Updated: 27-06-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 13:24 IST
Ukrainian Flamingo Missiles Strike Russian Plant

In a bold overnight operation, Ukrainian-made Flamingo missiles struck a critical production plant in Russia's Volgograd region. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the strike on Saturday.

The targeted facility, known as the Titan-Barrikady plant, is key to producing artillery systems and components for missile launch systems. The attack resulted in a significant fire outbreak.

Details emerged on Zelenskiy's Telegram app, where he emphasized the successful disruption of the Russian military supply chain.

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