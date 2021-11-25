Take ‘ownership’ of development projects, ensure timely completion: Arunachal CM to officials

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday called upon the deputy commissioners of the state to take ''ownership'' of all developmental projects in their respective districts and ensure their ''timely completion with judicial use of funds'', and official statement here said.

Chairing the monthly review meeting on a virtual platform, Khandu gave examples of two road projects in East Kameng district that have been lying half-finished for decades and said it was the responsibility of the DCs to make sure that work was undertaken in full swing.

''The 81-km Seppa-Chayang Tajo road and another 13-Km Pakke-Bameng stretch in East Kameng are yet to be completed amid various controversies, causing immeasurable hardship to local residents. Had the district administration taken ownership of the roads, the scenario would have been much different,'' he pointed out.

Khandu further said that a government can approve and sanction funds for a project, but the deputy commissioners must take them to a ''logical conclusion''.

According to the official statement issued by the chief minister's office, Khandu directed the DCs to make a list of the ongoing projects in their respective districts and monitor them from time to time.

''Make surprise visits. Go to the ground. Monitor at every stage. All things will fall in line,'' he suggested during the meeting.

The CM urged the district officials to create Twitter handles and upload details of the work in progress.

''I want to see the deputy commissioners working. Keep everybody updated about the progress of projects under your supervision,'' he added.

Five important projects and schemes were reviewed during the meeting, including Subansiri Lower hydro-electric project by NHPC, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)