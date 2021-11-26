Left Menu

Multimodal brain imaging data, analytics developed at DBT-National Brain Research Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 21:55 IST
Multimodal brain imaging data, analytics developed at DBT-National Brain Research Centre
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Biotechnology's National Brain Research Centre has developed a unique initiative focused on making certified neuroimaging, neurochemical, neuropsychological data and analytics accessible to researchers for managing brain disorders.

According to the Science and Technology Ministry, SWADESH is the first large-scale multimodal neuroimaging database designed specifically for the Indian population with big-data architecture and analytics for various disease categories under one platform.

''To strengthen Alzheimer's disease research and help the scientific community come up with promising treatments, SWADESH proposes a big-data architecture that manages and analyzes six modules.

''These are neurodegenerative (Alzheimer's disease, mild cognitive impairment, and Parkinson's disease), neuropsychiatric (schizophrenia and bipolar disorder), neurodevelopmental (autism and epilepsy), COVID-19-related disorders, other disorders, and healthy subjects,'' the ministry said in a statement.

Backed by a dedicated storage system, SWADESH provides quality control, data analysis reports, and data backups. Its development will facilitate the integration of multi-site data and collaborative research worldwide, the ministry said.

Presently, SWADESH has data of 500 Alzheimer's disease and mild cognitive impairment patients and 70 Parkinson's disease patients. It also includes data of 600 healthy old individuals and 800 healthy young individuals in the control group, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production of ultra-pure Hydrogen

IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production...

 India
4
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021