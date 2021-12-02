Left Menu

Colombia seizes hundreds of arachnids being illegally smuggled to Europe

In September Colombian authorities confiscated a shipment of 3,493 shark fins https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/colombia-confiscates-nearly-3500-shark-fins-their-way-hong-kong-2021-09-24 - equivalent to between 900 and 1,000 sharks - which were to be illegally trafficked to Hong Kong. The would-be German traffickers argued that they were shipping the spiders, scorpions and cockroaches for academic reasons but authorities said they did not have the permits to do so.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 23:07 IST
Colombia seizes hundreds of arachnids being illegally smuggled to Europe
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Colombian authorities seized hundreds of creepy crawlies as they were being taken illegally to Europe via the airport in capital city Bogota, officials said on Thursday. Two Germans were found with 210 plastic containers they were using to carry the arachnids, which included 232 tarantula spiders, nine spider eggs and a scorpion with seven of its young, as well as 67 roaches.

Colombia, which is one of the world's 17 mega-diverse countries and boasts tens of thousands of different species, is a target for wildlife traffickers drawn by its biodiversity. More than 11,000 specimens have been seized during 2021 so far, officials said.

"We haven't had a shipment of tarantulas this size since 2018 (and) the largest we have had this year was shark fins," Bogota's environment secretary, Carolina Urrutia, said in a statement. In September Colombian authorities confiscated a shipment of 3,493 shark fins https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/colombia-confiscates-nearly-3500-shark-fins-their-way-hong-kong-2021-09-24 - equivalent to between 900 and 1,000 sharks - which were to be illegally trafficked to Hong Kong.

The would-be German traffickers argued that they were shipping the spiders, scorpions and cockroaches for academic reasons but authorities said they did not have the permits to do so. The animals are being examined by professionals, officials said, who will later decide whether to free or relocate them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
4
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021