Left Menu

TN declares swamp, spread over 5,000 hectares a bird sanctuary

An extent of 5151.60 hectares in Tamil Nadus Villupuram district, a wetland of ecological, faunal, floral and geomorphological significance would become the states 16th bird sanctuary, the government said on Tuesday.The Kazhuveli swamp region, situated in Vanur and Marakkanam taluks of Villupuram district would now be constituted as Kazhuveli Wetland Birds Sanctuary, under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, a Government Order said.The region is of adequate ecological, faunal, floral and geomorphological significance, for the purpose of protecting, propagating and developing wildlife and its environment, the GO dated 6 December 2021, released on Tuesday said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-12-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 15:34 IST
TN declares swamp, spread over 5,000 hectares a bird sanctuary
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

An extent of 5151.60 hectares in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district, a wetland of ecological, faunal, floral, and geomorphological significance would become the state's 16th bird sanctuary, the government said on Tuesday.

The 'Kazhuveli' swamp region, situated in Vanur and Marakkanam taluks of Villupuram district would now be constituted as ''Kazhuveli Wetland Birds Sanctuary,'' under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, a Government Order said.

The region is of ''adequate ecological, faunal, floral and geomorphological significance, for the purpose of protecting, propagating and developing wildlife and its environment,'' the GO dated 6 December 2021, released on Tuesday said. The Kazhuveli brackish water lake, the wetland areas fall under a string of villages including Nadukuppam, Seyyankuppam, Chettikuppam, Anumandai, Urani, Keelputhupattu, and Koonimedu in the two taluks. A notification would be published both in English and Tamil in Tamil Nadu Government Gazette and in Tamil in the District Gazette of the Villupuram District, the order added. According to the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary, notified in 1936 during the British era, was the first sanctuary for birds in India. It is located about 55 kilometers from Tambaram, the key southern suburb of Chennai. Totally, there are 15 bird sanctuaries including the Pulicat and Karikili in the state. The Kazhuveli would be the 16th sanctuary in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021