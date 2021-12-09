Left Menu

Punjab CM announces Rs 25,000 cash reward for reporting illegal sand mining

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-12-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 23:16 IST
Punjab CM announces Rs 25,000 cash reward for reporting illegal sand mining
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday announced a cash award of Rs 25,000 if proof of illegal mining is brought to the notice of the authorities concerned.

He also asked deputy commissioners to keep a strict vigil on mining sites to check any illegal activity and ensure availability of sand at the rate of Rs 5.50 per cubic feet.

He asked them to declare Rs 25,000 reward if a proof is provided in video or any other form about any violation of the norms in this regard, according to an official release.

Presiding over a meeting here, the chief minister directed the officials to ensure that sand from the mining sites is provided free of cost to any village panchayat that wants the same.

"No charges should be levied from the trolleys carrying sand and only trucks should be charged the rate of Rs 5.50 per cubic feet," he asserted.

Channi also emphasised on increasing the number of mining sites and restarting the sites which were earlier closed.

Notably, the Congress-led state government is repeatedly targeted by the Aam Aadmi Party over the issue of alleged illegal sand mining.

The AAP had alleged that illegal sand mining was ''found'' in Channi's constituency Chamkaur Sahib, a charge denied by the chief minister.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday claimed that an estimated Rs 20,000 crore of illegal sand mining was taking place in the northern state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
2
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021