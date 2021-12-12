Left Menu

Eight missing in Sicily as building collapses - ANSA

ANSA said the building was on fire after a natural gas pipe exploded in the town of 11,000 near Agrigento, the southwestern Sicilian city famous for its Greek temples. Firemen were still trying to put out the fire while digging in the rubble for the missing, including a young couple expecting a baby.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 12-12-2021 04:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 04:01 IST
Eight missing in Sicily as building collapses - ANSA
  • Country:
  • Italy

A four-storey building collapsed in the Sicilian town of Ravanusa following a gas explosion and rescuers were searching for eight missing residents, including three children, ANSA news agency reported. ANSA said the building was on fire after a natural gas pipe exploded in the town of 11,000 near Agrigento, the southwestern Sicilian city famous for its Greek temples.

Firemen were still trying to put out the fire while digging in the rubble for the missing, including a young couple expecting a baby. The explosion damaged at least another two buildings in the centre of town, ANSA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion protocols; Soccer-Spain's LaLiga clubs approve CVC 1.9 billion euro capital injection and more

Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion prot...

 Global
4
Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, South Africa tests positive for Omicron in Delhi, second patient of new Covid variant in city: Sources

Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, South Africa tests positive for Omicron...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021