Cold wave grips Rajasthan

Rajasthan reeled under cold conditions with Churu recording a minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees Celsius, the weather office said on Sunday. The night temperature at other places was between 8 and 12 degrees Celsius.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-12-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 10:14 IST
Rajasthan reeled under cold conditions with Churu recording a minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees Celsius, the weather office said on Sunday. Nagaur, Sikar, Alwar, Pilani and Hanumangarh recorded 4.7, 5, 5.1, 5.3 and 5.5 degrees Celsius respectively, while Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Dabok and Ganganagar recorded a minimum of 6.2, 6.7, 7 and 7.2 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the Meteorological department. The night temperature at other places was between 8 and 12 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

