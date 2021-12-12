Villagers ask forest dept to trap leopard

Villagers living on the fringes of Satyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in the district on Sunday asked forest officials to place a cage immediately and trap a leopard that had killed livestock. For the past two years, the villagers said, the leopard had been straying into residential areas and had killed 20 goats and 30 dogs, sources in the Forest Department said. The panic-stricken residents said the big cat has proved elusive. Some days back, the forest officials placed a cage but in vain and the forest department removed the cage, the sources said. On Saturday, the villagers said, the wild animal was spotted in one of the quarries. So, the residents appealed to the department personnel to again place a cage and trap the animal.

