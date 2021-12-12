Left Menu

Villagers ask forest dept to trap leopard

Erode TN, Dec 12 PTI Villagers living on the fringes of Satyamangalam Tiger Reserve STR in the district on Sunday asked forest officials to place a cage immediately and trap a leopard that had killed livestock. So, the residents appealed to the department personnel to again place a cage and trap the animal.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-12-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 16:52 IST
Villagers ask forest dept to trap leopard
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Villagers living on the fringes of Satyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in the district on Sunday asked forest officials to place a cage immediately and trap a leopard that had killed livestock. For the past two years, the villagers said, the leopard had been straying into residential areas and had killed 20 goats and 30 dogs, sources in the Forest Department said. The panic-stricken residents said the big cat has proved elusive. Some days back, the forest officials placed a cage but in vain and the forest department removed the cage, the sources said. On Saturday, the villagers said, the wild animal was spotted in one of the quarries. So, the residents appealed to the department personnel to again place a cage and trap the animal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

