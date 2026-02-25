Left Menu

Santner and McConchie Revive New Zealand's Hopes Against Sri Lanka

After a middle-order collapse, New Zealand managed a score of 168/7 against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup. Contributions by Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie were crucial, recovering the team from a precarious position with a partnership of 84 runs.

Updated: 25-02-2026 20:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a thrilling match on Wednesday, New Zealand faced a significant challenge against Sri Lanka in their Group 2 Super Eights clash during the T20 World Cup. A drastic middle-order collapse saw the Kiwis slip from a promising 75/2 to 84/6.

However, Skipper Mitchell Santner rose to the occasion, scoring 47 off 26 balls, delivering four sixes and two fours. Partnering with him was Cole McConchie, steadying the innings with 31 not out, which included three fours and two sixes. Their partnership of 84 runs for the seventh wicket revived the team's fortunes.

Sri Lankan bowler Maheesh Theekshana stood out by taking 3/30 from his allotted four overs. New Zealand concluded with a total of 168/7 in 20 overs, leaving the game well poised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

