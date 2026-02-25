Remembering R Nallakannu: Voice of the Underprivileged

Tamil Nadu mourns the loss of R Nallakannu, a veteran leader of the Communist Party of India known for his deep connection with grassroots movements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the 101-year-old, highlighting his efforts towards representing underprivileged communities, workers, and farmers in a condolence message.

Nallakannu's death at a government hospital in Chennai marks the end of an era, but his legacy in the Communist movement in Tamil Nadu remains significant and celebrated.

(With inputs from agencies.)