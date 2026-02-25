Left Menu

Remembering R Nallakannu: Voice of the Underprivileged

Tamil Nadu's veteran CPI leader, R Nallakannu, passed away at age 101. Known for his grassroots work, he advocated for the underprivileged, workers, and farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and highlighted Nallakannu's respected status across society and his commitment to simplicity.

Updated: 25-02-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:51 IST
Tamil Nadu mourns the loss of R Nallakannu, a veteran leader of the Communist Party of India known for his deep connection with grassroots movements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the 101-year-old, highlighting his efforts towards representing underprivileged communities, workers, and farmers in a condolence message.

Nallakannu's death at a government hospital in Chennai marks the end of an era, but his legacy in the Communist movement in Tamil Nadu remains significant and celebrated.

