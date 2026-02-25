Sheffield Wednesday's Future Hangs in the Balance as Consortium Backs Out

The future of Sheffield Wednesday is once again uncertain, following the decision of a consortium that intended to buy the struggling Yorkshire club to withdraw their bid this Wednesday. Fronted by professional poker player James Bord, the consortium had been recognized as the preferred bidder by administrators Begbies Traynor on December 24 and had provided financial support for the club's losses.

The group stated that the club's initial valuation at over £32 million is now untenable, leading to their 'regretful' withdrawal from the process. Having paid a £2.5 million non-refundable deposit for exclusivity, the consortium had to contend with restrictions on renegotiating their already substantial offer, as confirmed through a detailed due diligence process.

Although disappointed, consortium members Felix Romer and Abdullah Faisal Bin Jamil expressed continued admiration for the club and its supporters, and a commitment to the heritage of the storied English football enterprise. Despite a challenging season characterized by heavy point deductions and a series of losses, Sheffield Wednesday holds a cherished spot in the hearts of its admirers.