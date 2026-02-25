Corruption Charges Loom Over Deputy CM's Brother Amid Intense Raids

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has lodged a disproportionate assets case against Vijay Singh Choudhary, a police inspector and the brother of Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Kumar Choudhary. The investigation involves searches at 10 locations in Jammu and Rajouri, probing assets allegedly exceeding Choudhary's known income sources.

Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary has dismissed the charges as offshoots of inter-police rivalry, maintaining that his brother's service record is clean and commendable. The investigation reveals that the police inspector, currently stationed in Ladakh, is accused of accumulating properties worth crores, often under the names of relatives and close associates.

Despite the allegations, the ACB's ongoing investigation is yet to conclude. The Deputy Chief Minister insists on a legal battle, confident in the judiciary. He stresses Vijay Singh's dedication in combating militancy, affirming that the family's army background and hard work have equipped them to contest the charges.

