Left Menu

Corruption Charges Loom Over Deputy CM's Brother Amid Intense Raids

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case against Police Inspector Vijay Singh Choudhary for disproportionate assets. Raids were conducted at multiple locations in Jammu and Rajouri, uncovering wealth allegedly accumulated beyond his known income. Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary, his brother, defends the officer, citing inter-police rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:49 IST
Corruption Charges Loom Over Deputy CM's Brother Amid Intense Raids
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has lodged a disproportionate assets case against Vijay Singh Choudhary, a police inspector and the brother of Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Kumar Choudhary. The investigation involves searches at 10 locations in Jammu and Rajouri, probing assets allegedly exceeding Choudhary's known income sources.

Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary has dismissed the charges as offshoots of inter-police rivalry, maintaining that his brother's service record is clean and commendable. The investigation reveals that the police inspector, currently stationed in Ladakh, is accused of accumulating properties worth crores, often under the names of relatives and close associates.

Despite the allegations, the ACB's ongoing investigation is yet to conclude. The Deputy Chief Minister insists on a legal battle, confident in the judiciary. He stresses Vijay Singh's dedication in combating militancy, affirming that the family's army background and hard work have equipped them to contest the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Father-Son Tragedy Unfolds: Disturbing NEET Exam Dispute Turns Fatal

Father-Son Tragedy Unfolds: Disturbing NEET Exam Dispute Turns Fatal

 India
2
Rahul Gandhi Jabs at Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal

Rahul Gandhi Jabs at Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal

 India
3
India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction in this moment: PM Modi tells Israeli Parliament.

India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction in this moment: PM Modi...

 Global
4
No cause can justify murder of civilians, nothing can justify terrorism: PM Modi in his address to Israeli Parliament.

No cause can justify murder of civilians, nothing can justify terrorism: PM ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026