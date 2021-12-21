Left Menu

SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

Research and supplies to be delivered by the SpaceX Dragon include a protein crystal growth study that could improve how cancer treatment drugs are delivered to patients and a handheld bioprinter that could one day be used to print tissue directly onto wounds for faster healing, among others.

Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAKennedy)
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with Dragon spacecraft atop, has embarked on its journey to the International Space Station (ISS), carrying over 6,500 pounds of science and research experiments, crew supplies, and vehicle hardware to the orbiting laboratory.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 5:07 a.m. EST from NASA's Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A in Florida, marking the company's 24th commercial resupply services mission for NASA. The spacecraft is scheduled to arrive at the orbital outpost Wednesday, December 22, at about 3 a.m. EST.

According to NASA, Dragon will dock autonomously to the forward-facing port of the station's Harmony module, following its arrival at the space station. Expedition 66 Flight Engineers Raja Chari and Thomas Marshburn of NASA will monitor the operations.

Live coverage of the docking event will air on NASA Television as well as the agency's website, and the NASA app.

