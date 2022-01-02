Left Menu

Cold wave warning for some Odisha districts

The Meteorological Centre here on Sunday issued a cold wave warning for some places in Odisha over the next two days. Meanwhile, dense fog occurred at a few places in Gajapati, Angul, Koraput, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Bolangir districts, and shallow to moderate fog prevailed in Malkangiri district on Sunday morning.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-01-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 17:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Meteorological Centre here on Sunday issued a cold wave warning for some places in Odisha over the next two days. A yellow warning, predicting cold wave conditions, has been set for Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh, and Bolangir, from 8.30 am on Monday till Wednesday morning.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) declares cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to at least 4 degrees Celsius in the plains, or below 10 degrees Celsius with at least 4.5 notches less than normal. The forecast came on the day when Kirei in Sundargarh district recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Daringbadi hill station (8 degrees Celsius), and Keonjhar (9.6 degrees Celsius).

Bhubaneswar recorded a minimum of 14 degrees Celsius while it was 13.2 degrees Celsius in Cuttack, it said.

The minimum temperature may witness a further dip by 2-3 degrees Celsius across the state in the next three days, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, dense fog occurred at a few places in Gajapati, Angul, Koraput, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Bolangir districts, and shallow to moderate fog prevailed in Malkangiri district on Sunday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

