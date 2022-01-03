Left Menu

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Next up, you can also catch sight of the Moon near the Red Planet (Mars) at the end of the month. Joining the duo in the morning sky will be Venus, just look southeast 45 minutes before sunrise on January 29th.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 03-01-2022 09:12 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 09:12 IST
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Skygazers worldwide will be able to see Venus, Mars, and Jupiter in a close pairing with the Moon in the morning and evening sky in January 2022, making it an ideal month for stargazing.

Here are some of the astronomical events you must watch this month:

According to NASA, skywatchers will be able to see the crescent Moon only about 4 degrees away from Jupiter on January 5. Look to the southwest one hour after sunset to find the crescent Moon in a close pairing with brilliant Jupiter.

Next up, you can also catch sight of the Moon near the Red Planet (Mars) at the end of the month. Joining the duo in the morning sky will be Venus, just look southeast 45 minutes before sunrise on January 29th.

Additionally, the Quadrantids, one of the best annual meteor showers, will peak on the morning of 3rd January. The Quadrantid meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Bootes, which rises around midnight local time, and the shower often produces a number of bright meteors called fireballs.

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
3
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
4
Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 months

Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 mo...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022