Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Skygazers worldwide will be able to see Venus, Mars, and Jupiter in a close pairing with the Moon in the morning and evening sky in January 2022, making it an ideal month for stargazing.

Here are some of the astronomical events you must watch this month:

According to NASA, skywatchers will be able to see the crescent Moon only about 4 degrees away from Jupiter on January 5. Look to the southwest one hour after sunset to find the crescent Moon in a close pairing with brilliant Jupiter.

Next up, you can also catch sight of the Moon near the Red Planet (Mars) at the end of the month. Joining the duo in the morning sky will be Venus, just look southeast 45 minutes before sunrise on January 29th.

Additionally, the Quadrantids, one of the best annual meteor showers, will peak on the morning of 3rd January. The Quadrantid meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Bootes, which rises around midnight local time, and the shower often produces a number of bright meteors called fireballs.