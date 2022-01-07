Left Menu

Explosion in China's Chongqing kills six - state media

A building housing a canteen in China's southwest municipality of Chongqing collapsed on Friday following an explosion suspected to have been caused by a gas leak, killing at least six, state television said. As of 19:00 local time (11:00 GMT), six bodies had been recovered from the site and nine people brought out alive, while 11 others were still trapped, it reported.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-01-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 18:19 IST
  • China

As of 19:00 local time (11:00 GMT), six bodies had been recovered from the site and nine people brought out alive, while 11 others were still trapped, it reported. The Ministry of Emergency Management has dispatched a team to the scene, in Chongqing's Wulong district. The local fire fighting department had sent 50 vehicles.

