08-01-2022
Science News Roundup: Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth; Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs and more
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs

French drugmaker Sanofi SA will partner with British AI firm Exscientia Plc to develop up to 15 drug candidates across oncology and immunology, in a deal worth up to $5.2 billion in milestone payments, the two companies said on Friday. Exscientia will get an upfront cash payment of $100 million, leading discovery and design of small molecule drugs up to nomination of the candidate most likely to be viable. After that, Sanofi will take charge of clinical development.

Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, newly returned to Japan after a 12-day journey into space last month, said being launched into the cosmos was less scary than riding a rollercoaster and made him obsessed with Earth. The 46-year-old fashion magnate and art collector in December became the first space tourist on the International Space Station in over a decade, preparation for a more ambitious trip around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX planned for 2023.

Que? Dogs' brains can tell Spanish from Hungarian, study finds

Dogs can distinguish between languages, researchers in Hungary found, after playing excerpts from the story "The Little Prince" in Spanish and Hungarian to a group of 18 canines and examining how their brains reacted. The study was led by Laura V. Cuaya at Eotvos Lorand University in Budapest, who moved to the city from Mexico a few years ago, bringing her dog Kun-kun with her.

Pandemic may affect infants' brain development; coronavirus can trigger kidney scarring

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Pandemic may be affecting infants' brains

(With inputs from agencies.)

