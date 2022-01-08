Maha: Mild tremor felt in Koyna; no casualty

A tremor of 2.9 magnitude was recorded in Koyna region of western Maharashtra's Satara district on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, he said. A tremor of 2.9 magnitude was felt 8 km southwest of Helwak village of the district at 2.14 pm, the district official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)