Maha: Mild tremor felt in Koyna; no casualty
PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-01-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 18:02 IST
A tremor of 2.9 magnitude was recorded in Koyna region of western Maharashtra's Satara district on Saturday afternoon, an official said.
There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, he said. A tremor of 2.9 magnitude was felt 8 km southwest of Helwak village of the district at 2.14 pm, the district official said.
