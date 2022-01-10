Magnitude 5.8 quake strikes Greece -GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Greece late on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

Also Read: Greece: 3 charged with murder after migrant boat deaths

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)