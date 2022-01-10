Magnitude 5.8 quake strikes Greece -GFZ
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 10-01-2022 03:23 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 03:21 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Greece late on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
