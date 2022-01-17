Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists struggle to monitor Tonga volcano after a massive eruption

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Explainer-Scientists struggle to monitor Tonga volcano after massive eruption

Scientists are struggling to monitor an active volcano that erupted off the South Pacific island of Tonga at the weekend, after the explosion destroyed its sea-level crater and drowned its mass, obscuring it from satellites. The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano, which sits on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, sent tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean and was heard some 2,300 km (1,430 miles) away in New Zealand.

