Left Menu

ESA's ExoMars rover ready for September 2022 launch to Red Planet

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 18-01-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 16:16 IST
ESA's ExoMars rover ready for September 2022 launch to Red Planet
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Space Agency's ExoMars rover, Rosalind Franklin, is set for launch to the Red Planet in September 2022 after a series of successful tests including the first simulation of the rover driving off its landing platform.

"The first simulation of the ExoMars rover driving off its landing platform closed out an incredible year of preparations as the mission now marches with confidence towards a September launch," ESA said in a statement on Tuesday.

ExoMars rover is currently in an ultra-clean room at the Thales Alenia Space premises in Turin, Italy, along with its travelling companion, the Kazachok landing platform.

According to ESA, Rosalind's twin rover, Amalia, successfully left the platform during recent tests in a Mars terrain simulator at the ALTEC premises in Turin. The Earth-based twin rover has so far demonstrated drilling soil samples down to 1.7 metres - much deeper than any other martian rover has ever attempted.

The ExoMars team is using Amalia to recreate different scenarios and help them take decisions that will keep Rosalind safe in the challenging environment of Mars.

"The rover is ready, and together with the recent drop test success for the parachutes, we are positive to be in time for the September launch date," said Pietro Baglioni, ESA's ExoMars rover team leader.

The ExoMars mission is a joint endeavour between ESA and Russian space agency, Roscosmos. Following a final review at the end of March, all the components of the spacecraft including the rover, descent module, landing platform and carrier will move to the launch site in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, to prepare for lift-off.

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022